DEER CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash sent a 21-year-old and a 14-year-old to the hospital with injuries in Outagamie County on Friday.

According to a release, shortly before 1:00 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the area of State Highway 76 in the Town of Deer Creek for a crash.

Initial investigations reveal that a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Highway 76 when it left the roadway and collided with a power pole.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Tigerton, was transported via ThedaStar to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 14-year-old from New London, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, authorities do not believe alcohol appears to be a factor, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.

The roadway remained closed until about 9:00 p.m. while WE Energies repaired the damaged power pole.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Shiocton Police Department, Bear Creek Fire Department and First Responders, Clintonville Ambulance, Outagamie County Highway Department, and WE Energies.