21-year-old bicyclist dead after being struck by train in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old bicyclist is dead after being struck by a train in the City of De Pere on Sunday morning.

According to the De Pere Police Department, just before 8 a.m., police responded to the area of Reid Street and Bicentennial Park for a crash involving a bicyclist and train.

Officials say a preliminary investigation determined the bicyclist, identified as a 21-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Reid Street using the non-motorized pathway just south of Bicentennial Park.

Police note the pathway the bicyclist was on connects the 500 and 600 blocks of Reid Street and is crossed by railway tracks. The train, operated by CN Railway, was reported to be traveling northbound when it struck the victim.

Officials report the bicyclist died at the scene, as a result of his injuries and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The De Pere Police Department write, “Our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”