OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Oshkosh Saturday morning.

According to Oshkosh Police, they are investigating a crash that happened on Harrison Street at Nicolet Avenue at 9:37 a.m. The crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle that was driven by a 21-year-old man from Oshkosh.

He was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police department is investigating the crash at this time

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.