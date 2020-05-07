1  of  2
21-year-old flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle accident in the Town of Wrightstown

TOWN OF WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — On Wednesday around 7:48 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehilce accident in the area of CTH ZZ and Partridge Road in the Town of Wrightstown.

The driver, a 21-year-old male from the Menasha area, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries via a medical helicoper.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and speed appears to be a factor in this crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Wrightstown Police Department, Greenleaf Fire Department, County Rescue and Brown County Public Works.

The crash is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

