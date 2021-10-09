21-year-old Green Bay man dies after two-vehicle crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old Green Bay man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in Little River.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:22 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash, involving a dump truck and a pickup truck, on State Highway 41 near Maple Grove School Road in the Town of Little River.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities located the driver of the dump truck, identified as a 42-year-old Oconto man, as well as the driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 21-year-old man from Green Bay.

The 42-year-old man was reportedly taken to a local hospital with minor injuries while the 21-year-old man was taken to a Green Bay hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the dump truck, driven by the 42-year-old Oconto man, was traveling southbound on State Highway 41 when the pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old Green Bay man, struck the dump truck from behind.

No further information is available at this time. Officials confirm that the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.