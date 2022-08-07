REESEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing incident occurred on Saturday in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m. officers responded to a home located in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue, in the Village of Reeseville, for a report of a physical disturbance.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies encountered 21-year-old Jose Damian Pineda who was armed with a knife.

Officials subsequently learned that a stabbing incident had occurred. A victim was located with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and taken to a hospital.

Pineda was taken into custody and is facing multiple felony charges.

Deputies confirmed that this is an isolated incident and that there is no longer any danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation at this time.