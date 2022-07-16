WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit.

According to a release, deputies were made aware of a large party that allegedly had over 300 juveniles invited to it on Bestul Road in the township of Scandinavia on Friday night.

Deputies say that when they were on their way, they received reports of windows being broken on the property. When deputies arrived, the 21-year-old man took off in his car, striking a squad car in the process.

After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed his car into a telephone pole and rolled his vehicle. He was treated by medical staff and later booked into the Waupaca County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information was released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.