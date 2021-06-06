21-year-old Sheboygan man ‘accidentally’ shoots 18-year-old friend

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old Sheboygan Falls man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his 21-year-old friend accidentally shot him on Saturday night.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, at around 8:50 p.m., officers began investigating the accidental shooting of an 18-year-old man, after he arrived at a local medical center with a gunshot wound to his pelvic region.

Officials report the investigation discovered the victim had been at a home located in the 900 block New York Avenue with his friend, identified as a 21-year-old man from Sheboygan, when the 21-year-old friend accidentally shot the victim.

Police say that the 21-year-old friend had recently purchased the handgun and was “manipulating” it when he shot the 18-year-old victim in the pelvic region. Officials confirm the victim received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The 21-year-old has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and was subsequently taken to jail. This incident remains under investigation at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

