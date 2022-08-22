OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested in the City of Oconto after a K-9 officer found methamphetamine.

According to a release, on August 9, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., the Oconto Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on Superior Avenue near Madison Street.

The police officer observed behaviors consistent with illegal drug activity during the stop. That is when the officer deployed K-9 Flaco to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle.

K-9 Flaco alerted the officer of one or more controlled substances from the vehicle, which the officer then searched.

After inspecting the vehicle, around 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine was found along with drug paraphernalia, money, and other drug-related items associated with drug trafficking.

Near the passenger seat, the officer located two loaded replica CO2 BB guns, resembling real-life firearms.

The 23-year-old was taken to the Oconto County Jail, where staff found more controlled substances hidden in his clothes. Officers seized another 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine. According to a release, the total street value for the drugs seized is around $21,000.

The following charges were referred to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place

Felony Bail Jumping

Offenses involving intent to deliver or distribute a controlled substance on or near certain places (Oconto High School)

“Oconto Police Department’s K-9 Program continues to provide an incredible impact with removing drugs from our city. The support we have received from our community helps make the success of this program possible,” wrote Oconto Police Chief Michel Rehberg in a statement.

The Oconto Police Department was assisted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office during this incident.