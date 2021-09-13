WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

22-year-old from Bonduel dead after crash in Langlade County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – One person is dead after a crash in Langlade County Sunday morning.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s, they responded to a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, September 12 around 4:11 a.m. on County Road H near the intersection of Range Line Road. Several agencies responded and upon investigating, deputies found that the vehicle was driving southbound on County Road H and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch, hit a driveway and roll several times.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Colton Schroepfer of Bonduel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

