22-year-old from Bonduel dead after crash in Langlade County

(WFRV) – One person is dead after a crash in Langlade County Sunday morning.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s, they responded to a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, September 12 around 4:11 a.m. on County Road H near the intersection of Range Line Road. Several agencies responded and upon investigating, deputies found that the vehicle was driving southbound on County Road H and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch, hit a driveway and roll several times.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Colton Schroepfer of Bonduel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.