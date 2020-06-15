WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

22-year-old killed in Green Lake Co. three-vehicle crash

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a three vehicle crash in Green Lake County last week.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the incident on STH 23 near St. Marie Road in the Town of Brooklyn shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, crews found the driver of a tractor/trailer, 64-year-old Thomas Schuster of Ripon, uninjured, and the driver of an SUV, 18-year-old Carter Hahn of Ripon, with minor injuries. The driver of a sedan, 22-year-old Quintin Herdt of the Green Lake and Princeton area, was found dead.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows that the SUV was traveling westbound on STH 23 and drifted into the eastbound lane, striking the rear of a tractor/trailer, and then striking the eastbound sedan in nearly a head-on fashion.

STH 23 was closed for about 5.5 hours. The crash remains under investigation.

