22-year-old found dead on Oshkosh railroad tracks, police investigating

SATURDAY 12/18/2021 8:47 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident in which a 22-year-old Oshkosh resident was found dead on local railroad tracks early Saturday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, at around 1:49 a.m., police received a call from the Canadian National Railroad stating that as the train was traveling south through the area of Washington Avenue and Broad Street in Oshkosh, the train hit something but they weren’t sure what it was.

When officers arrived on the scene, they report having found the lifeless body of a 22-year-old Oshkosh man on the railroad tracks.

Police say his death does not appear suspicious at this time but an investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

