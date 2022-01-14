22-year-old sentenced, transporting meth to Fox Valley area

(WFRV) – A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced and an investigation revealed he had been transporting methamphetamine from Indiana to the Fox Valley area in Northeast Wisconsin.

Attorney Richard Frohling announced that Dylan Cole from Anderson, Indiana, was sentenced on Jan. 13, 2022, for the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court records, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) began investigating Cole in September of 2021.

Investigators say they arranged for undercover purchases that totaled over nine pounds of methamphetamine from Cole and, during that time, they say Cole was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Griesbach notes the serious nature of Cole’s offense and the need to send a strong message to anyone else who might attempt to distribute drugs in Northeast Wisconsin.

The judge ordered Cole’s incarceration in federal prison for 13 years, followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $16,763 in illegal proceeds.