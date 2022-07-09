SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22-year-old Sheboygan man allegedly responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on July 4th has been taken into custody several days after the incident.

The Sheboygan Police Department announced Saturday that 22-year-old Lemarr Washington Jr. turned himself in.

Police had been searching for Washington for his alleged involvement in the shooting which left a man with serious injuries.

According to the department, the incident began on July 4, when officers responded to the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue for a report that a 40-year-old Sheboygan man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was reportedly taken to a Milwaukee hospital to receive medical treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.

After further investigation, officers determined that the incident started as a verbal dispute between two groups which escalated into the shooting. Washington was identified as the person responsible for the shooting.

Officials confirmed that at this time there is no threat to the public.