KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-three dogs were recovered and transported to a southeastern Wisconsin animal shelter following a search warrant that lead to one arrest.

A Facebook post by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department states the search warrant was executed around 9 a.m. on Friday morning in the 6800 block of 14th Avenue in Kenosha.

During the joint operation between the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG), KSD Tactical Response Team, and KPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU), 23 dogs were found and turned over to the Safe Harbor Humane Society.

“Based on the number of dogs and puppies, it is believed that an illegal breeding operation was also occurring in the residence,” said Public Information Officer Sgt. David Wright. “That investigation is being handled by KPD CSOs.”

Authorities say one suspect, Tyrone Price Sr. was taken into custody. Officers allegedly seized over $2,500, 883.5 grams of ‘THC/Marijuana product,’ 3.5 grams of cocaine, and .7 grams of heroin.

Price was booked into the Kenosha County Jail on the following charges:

Possess w/ Intent to Deliver Marijuana (more than 200 g) Within 1000 feet of school / 2nd Subsequent

Possession of Cocaine Within 1000 feet of school / 2nd Subsequent

Possession of Heroin Within 1000 feet of school / 2nd Subsequent

Maintaining a Drug House

No law enforcement or animals were injured during the operation and no further details were released.