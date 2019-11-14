23% increase in car thefts compared to this time last year in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Police Department is reminding drivers to not leave keys in the car to warm up vehicles with the cold weather we’ve been experiencing.

Commander Paul Ebel says that this time last year, the city had 94 car thefts. So far in 2019, they’ve dealt with 116 car thefts.

“We have a 23% increase right now, year-to-date,” he said. “If you’re going to start your car, make sure that you either stay in it, or if you have a remote start that doesn’t allow your car to be driven after it’s started, use that.”

He also reminded drivers to make sure that don’t have any valuable belongings in their vehicle such as cell phones, purses, etc.

Commander Ebel was joined by the forensics unit at the department that is comprised of three ladies: Baeleigh Larson, Shelly Czarneski and Kristen McMullen. The three work behind-the-scenes to help with investigations at the department.

You can watch the full Community Update in the video above.