BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay is dead following a crash on STH 57 in Door County.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says that on July 9 around 5:40 p.m., it was notified of a two-vehicle crash on STH 57 in the Town of Baileys Harbor. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Authorities say that the initial investigation showed that a pickup truck was driving northbound on STH 57. The truck then tried to turn on CTH E and hit a motorcycle that was going southbound on STH 57.

The release stated that the truck was being driven by an 83-year-old from Baileys Harbor and a 23-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay was driving the motorcycle. The driver and his passenger were reportedly not injured in the crash.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Bradley Jordan, had ‘serious’ injuries from the crash and was sent to a medical center. Bradley was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

STH 57 was reportedly closed for multiple hours and was reopened around 9:15 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional information was provided.