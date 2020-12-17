23-year-old from Manitowoc sentenced to 10 years, methamphetamine charges

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old from Manitowoc has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a methamphetamine offense.

Matthew Krueger, a United States Attorney, says 23-year-old Keynan J. Juul of Manitowoc was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on April 24, Two Rivers Police observed Juul leaving a known drug location.

The officers attempted to stop him, but Juul drove away on his suspended license, leading the officers on a high-speed chase that almost reached past 110 MPH.

While driving after Juul, officers observed him throwing items from the vehicle.

Authorities say they later recovered the items that consisted of approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.

The high-speed chase ended when Juul lost control and struck another vehicle.

In pronouncing the sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge William Griesbach noted the serious nature of Juul’s offense and the need to send a strong message of deterrence to Juul and anyone else who might attempt to distribute drugs in Northeast Wisconsin.

The judge ordered Juul’s incarceration in federal prison for a term of 10 years to be followed by five years of supervised release.