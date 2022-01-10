NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

23-year-old from West Bend dies in a snowmobile accident in Langlade Co.

Local News

LANGLADE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a snowmobile accident in northern Wisconsin.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., the Dispatch center received a report of a person involved in a snowmobile accident. They were transported to Aspirus Langlade Hospital by a private vehicle, which was stopped by EMS while CPR was being given.

The investigation shows the accident occurred on the trail system north of STH 64 in the Town of Evergreen. Investigators learned that the driver of the snowmobile failed to negotiate a turn, hit a tree, and was ejected from the machine. The driver, 23-year-old Conrad Schmidt of West Bend, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accident is under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.

