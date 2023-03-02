ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man was found dead in Ashwaubenon late Wednesday night.

According to a release, Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officers responded to a call on the 2800 block of Viking Drive at 9:39 p.m.

Officers say that when they arrived they discovered the dead body of a male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim is reportedly a 23-year-old Green Bay man and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department says the community is not in danger.

No other details were provided. Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.