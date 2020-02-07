23-year-old man shot and killed in Sheboygan, 18-year-old man in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) A 23-year-old man is dead and an 18-year-old man is in custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Sheboygan Police Department says it happened around 2:20 p.m. when they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue, and found that the 23-year-old was the victim of a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Witnesses say they provided information regarding the suspect, along with the suspect vehicle that had left the scene. Shortly after, the 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old female were found and taken into custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The 18-year-old man was taken to the Sheboygan County Dentention Center on homicide-related charges. The 17-year-old woman was placed in the detention center on drug-related charges.

The Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing the case for a final charging decision on those involved.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. There is no threat to to the community, and police say everyone involved knew each other.