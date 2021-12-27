23-year-old New Holstein Police Officer passes away

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old New Holstein Police Officer who was on medical leave and recently participated in the Shop with a Cop program has passed away.

The New Holstein Police Department announced that Officer Macullen Schnell passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Back on Dec. 21, New Holstein Police Department featured Officer Schnell on their ‘In The Spotlight’ post on Facebook. They said that Schnell has gone through many challenges over the past year or two and has been on medical leave.

Schnell was hired as a part-time Police Officer for the New Holstein Police Department back in 2018. In the post, Schnell mentions that his diagnosis of cancer caused the medical leave.

He was able to participate in the Shop with a Cop program just a few weeks ago.

New Holstein Police Chief says that not only was Schnell a great officer, he was also a great human being.

Photo Courtesy of Calumet County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of New Holstein Police Department

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office also posted on Facebook saying that Schnell was a ‘special person that left us way too early’.

Schnell does have a Facebook page called ‘No One Fights Alone/TEAM MAC Macullen Schnell that also shared some information about his passing.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.