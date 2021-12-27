FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

23-year-old New Holstein Police Officer passes away

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old New Holstein Police Officer who was on medical leave and recently participated in the Shop with a Cop program has passed away.

The New Holstein Police Department announced that Officer Macullen Schnell passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Back on Dec. 21, New Holstein Police Department featured Officer Schnell on their ‘In The Spotlight’ post on Facebook. They said that Schnell has gone through many challenges over the past year or two and has been on medical leave.

Schnell was hired as a part-time Police Officer for the New Holstein Police Department back in 2018. In the post, Schnell mentions that his diagnosis of cancer caused the medical leave.

He was able to participate in the Shop with a Cop program just a few weeks ago.

New Holstein Police Chief says that not only was Schnell a great officer, he was also a great human being.

  • Photo Courtesy of Calumet County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of New Holstein Police Department

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office also posted on Facebook saying that Schnell was a ‘special person that left us way too early’.

Schnell does have a Facebook page called ‘No One Fights Alone/TEAM MAC Macullen Schnell that also shared some information about his passing.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger

Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens