EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over half of the employees at a computer storage device manufacturer in western Wisconsin are being permanently laid off as part of a ‘workforce reduction.’

According to a letter sent by Hutchinson Technology Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will be “substantially reducing its workforce” at its Eau Claire facility.

Of the roughly 425 employees at the Alpine Road facility, 237 employees are expected to be permanently laid off.

Hutchinson Technology estimates the layoffs to begin on May 5, and also noted in the letter that all affected employees have been notified.

It was also noted that no bumping rights exist and the affected employees are not represented by a union.

No further details were provided in Hutchinson Technology’s letter to the DWD.