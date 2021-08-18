2,300+ volunteers needed for 30th Fox Cities Marathon

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kwik Trip Volunteer Squad is looking for over 2,300 volunteers to help support events before, during and after race weekend.

According to officials, there are volunteer opportunities for every event including:

Letter distribution along the 5K/10K routes

Assistance at the Expo

Set up and tear down for all events

Kids Fun Run

Course marshals (guide and cheer on participants; help spectators and neighbors)

Pre-event greeters

“The time and effort our volunteers put in are vital components in the success of the Community First Fox Cities Marathon presented by Miron Construction,” said Tara Perre, race director for the Fox Cities Marathon weekend of events.

Those looking to volunteer can do so for any single day or for every day of race weekend. Volunteers will get a t-shirt and an invitation to the Kwik Trip Volunteer Party.

The weekend of events will take place from September 17 to September 19.

More information on how to volunteer for the Fox Cities Marathon weekend of events can do so on the marathon’s website.