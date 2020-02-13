24-hour campaign, Give BIG Green Bay, to benefit 40 nonprofits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Forty nonprofits are hoping to benefit from Give BIG Green Bay on Tuesday, February 18.

The 24-hour event, which kicks off at noon, is designed to transform the way the community thinks about and contributes to charities across Brown County.

To donate to one of the charities, visit the Give BIG Green Bay website by clicking here.

According to Give BIG Green Bay, there is a $10 minimum donation. The Green Bay Packers Foundation will provide a $250,000 grant to create a matching pool of funds for the event.

For a full list of participating organizations and more information on the event, visit the Give BIG Green Bay website.

