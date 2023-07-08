APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The northbound WIS 441 off-ramp to County CE is set to close on Saturday night for a more than 24-hour temporary closure, officials have announced.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the closure is part of the WIS 441 Maintenance Improvement Project from US 10/Oneida Street to the north junction of I-41 in Appleton.

Officials say the contractor will be repairing concrete on the WIS 441 off-ramp to County CE. The following ramp will be closed:

Northbound WIS 441 off-ramp to County CE will be CLOSED beginning at 8 p.m., Saturday, July 8 through 6 a.m., Monday, July 10.

More information about the WIS 441 Construction Project can be found here.