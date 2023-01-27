MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport.

ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the employees were designated as cleaners, while the other was a lone supervisor. The layoff date was January 21, 2023.

None of the employees were represented by a union, and no bumping rights were available to exercise. Officials with ABM say it is possible that the 24 workers may be permitted to apply for work with the new contractor at the airport, but the employment is not guaranteed.

If you have any further questions or request additional information, contact Jorge Maldonado via email.