24 people facing federal charges in connection with Milwaukee drug trafficking organization

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-four people have been charged in connection with a violent drug trafficking organization called the Buffum Meinecke Boys in Milwaukee, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Authorities say a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 15 defendants with conspiring to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin, at least five kilograms or more of powder cocaine, at least 280 grams or more of “crack” cocaine, and greater than 50 kilograms of marijuana. If convicted of this conspiracy charge, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison.

Here is a full list of those arrested:

Ramone Lock, 33Jesus Puentes, 33
Michael Smith, 37Victor Gonzalez, 34
Garrell Hughes, 33Lamar Johnson, 32
Rico Smith, 29Michael Wilson, 34
Amir Locke, 34Joey Vazquez, 34
Coury Agee, 33Louis Bates, 31
Tyrone Bryant, 28Dennis King, 35
Derrell Taylor, 31Luis Lorenzo, 34
Nicholas Weldon, 29Deon Butts, 38
Maureno Briggs, 29Dawan Turner, 18
Jasmaine Linton, 38Alfonso Greer, 20
Juiquin Pinkard, 35Charles McCollum, 32

One of the co-conspirators, Victor Gonzalez, was also charged with unlawful possession of 37 firearms, according to officials. Nine of the 24 were charged with distribution of heroin, cocaine, or illegally possessing firearms.

On Tuesday, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 17 suspects in a coordinated enforcement operation. During their investigation, officers recovered 900 grams of heroin, over 150 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 20 kilograms of marijuana, nearly $300,000 in U.S. currency, and 53 firearms.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the arrests and execution of search warrants, including the FBI, numerous police and sheriffs departments, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

