24-year-old arrested for 1st OWI offense, with children under 16 in car

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old from Campellsport was arrested for their 1st offense OWI.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle Saturday, June 19 around 11:43 p.m. for unsafe lane deviation when it nearly hit another car while traveling southbound on I-41 near Church St. The trooper detected indications of impairment and did Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during the traffic stop.

24-year-old Eliseo Perez Vences was arrested for OWI 1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.