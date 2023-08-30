GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay man accused of causing serious injuries that hospitalized a 23-year-old woman from a domestic disturbance has been charged.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 24-year-old Maison Purull from Ashwaubenon was the man allegedly in connection to the incident. Purull also had a standoff with police on Friday.

Purull has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Battery – Repeater Domestic Abuse – Repeater Domestic Abuse Assessments

– Repeater Strangulation and Suffocation Domestic Abuse Assessments – Repeater Domestic Abuse – Repeater

Stalking Domestic Abuse Assessments – Repeater Domestic Abuse – Repeater

Aggravated Battery – Intend Substantial Bodily Harm – Unborn – Repeater

– Repeater Disorderly Conduct Domestic Abuse Assessments – Repeater Domestic Abuse – Repeater

Disorderly Conduct Domestic Abuse – Repeater Domestic Abuse Assessments – Repeater

Disorderly Conduct – Repeater

– Repeater F ailure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody – Repeater

– Repeater Obstructing an Officer – Repeater

– Repeater Possession with Intent to Deliver THC – Repeater

– Repeater Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Repeater

– Repeater Bail Jumping – Repeater – Two Counts

Purull was arrested on Friday after reportedly fleeing from the location of the disturbance in the 400 block of South Jackson Street.

Court records show that Purull made his initial appearance in Brown County court on Wednesday.

No further details have been provided as this is an ongoing investigation.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.