GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay man accused of causing serious injuries that hospitalized a 23-year-old woman from a domestic disturbance has been charged.
According to the Green Bay Police Department, 24-year-old Maison Purull from Ashwaubenon was the man allegedly in connection to the incident. Purull also had a standoff with police on Friday.
Purull has been charged with the following:
- Aggravated Battery – Repeater
- Domestic Abuse – Repeater
- Domestic Abuse Assessments
- Strangulation and Suffocation
- Domestic Abuse Assessments – Repeater
- Domestic Abuse – Repeater
- Stalking
- Domestic Abuse Assessments – Repeater
- Domestic Abuse – Repeater
- Aggravated Battery – Intend Substantial Bodily Harm – Unborn – Repeater
- Disorderly Conduct
- Domestic Abuse Assessments – Repeater
- Domestic Abuse – Repeater
- Disorderly Conduct
- Domestic Abuse – Repeater
- Domestic Abuse Assessments – Repeater
- Disorderly Conduct – Repeater
- Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody – Repeater
- Obstructing an Officer – Repeater
- Possession with Intent to Deliver THC – Repeater
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Repeater
- Bail Jumping – Repeater – Two Counts
Purull was arrested on Friday after reportedly fleeing from the location of the disturbance in the 400 block of South Jackson Street.
Court records show that Purull made his initial appearance in Brown County court on Wednesday.
No further details have been provided as this is an ongoing investigation.
Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.