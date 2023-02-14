FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – District Attorney Eric Toney announced Tuesday that the 24-year-old accused of the 2016 firebombing in Fond du Lac has been convicted of multiple felonies.

On the night of July 9, 2016 police say they were called to a possible house fire on Doty Street. Authorities found a fire on the porch of the home when they arrived and it was quickly put out without incident.

After investigating, it was determined that the fire had started from an explosion in the mailbox attached to the front of the home. The explosion put a hole through the wall and broke several windows.

Four people reportedly lived in the home and the explosion sent one of the four to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a criminal complaint, an anonymous caller reported that Jonas Johnson (who was 17 years old at the date of the incident) was the one who put the bomb in the mailbox. After an investigation, Authorities determined that Johnson was allegedly paid by Elliot Schneider to place the bomb in the mailbox.

Schneider had reportedly been upset with one of the residents in the house for ripping him off for over $2,000 of marijuana and was looking to get back at him for it.

Through multiple interviews with others involved in the incident, it was determined that Schneider made the bomb and Johnson placed it.

Johnson has officially been found guilty of the following charges:

Damage of Property by Use of Explosives – Party to a Crime

First-Degree Reckless Injury – Party to a Crime

First-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety – Party to a Crime

Johnson was also found guilty of two misdemeanors from a 2022 domestic violence incident in Fond du Lac.

We continue to aggressively prosecute violent crime and domestic violence and these convictions are a testament to law enforcement not giving up on an investigation years after the firebombing occurred. The investigation is another example of outstanding teamwork by local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in helping protect our community. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney

Johnson is facing up to 40 years in prison with 30 years of extended supervision.