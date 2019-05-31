24-year-old Green Bay man dies following accident in Kewaunee County Video

CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) One man is dead following an accident early Friday morning on County Highway C, a quarter mile south of Prairie Lane.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department says they got the call around 12:17 a.m. They say a vehicle was driving south on CTH C when the driver failed to navigate a left curve. That's when his 2001 Dodge truck left the roadway and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest in a field.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as 24-year-old Travis DeGrave of Green Bay.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.