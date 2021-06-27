24-year-old Madison man’s body pulled from Door County lake

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Madison man’s unresponsive body was pulled from Door County’s Clark Lake on Saturday afternoon launching an investigation into the incident.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, just before 8 p.m., deputies were informed that a person was in distress in the waters of Clark Lake near 5257 Grady Road, in the town of Sevastopol.

Several local law enforcement agencies including Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services Department are reported to have all responded to the scene along with the Door County Dive Team.

Deputies’ report upon arrival, search efforts quickly began, and at around 8:37 p.m., authorities say that an unresponsive man was recovered from the water. The victim, identified as a 24-year-old Madison man, was quickly taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. No further information is available at the moment, Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.