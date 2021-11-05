LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

24-year-old seen driving 100+ mph in Sheboygan Co., has serious injuries after crashing into armored vehicle

WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle was seen traveling an estimated 100+ mph on I-43 in Sheboygan County before it crashed into the back of a Garda armored vehicle.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 4 around 10:15 p.m., they received a call about a crash that happened on I-43 southbound at mile marker 119 in the Town of Wilson. A witness said they saw the vehicle that caused the crash an estimated 100+ mph before it crashed in the back of the armored vehicle.

The 24-year-old man that was driving the vehicle had life-threatening injuries and was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Life Net. The people inside the armored truck were reportedly uninjured.

Authorities say that speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

No further information was provided.

