ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a 24-year-old Wisconsin man has been officially charged with five counts in relation to drug trafficking.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 24-year-old Brady L. Mevis from Antigo has been charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Delivery of Methamphetamine, two counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver THC as a Party to a Crime. Mevis is listed as being a repeat offender for all charges.

In a criminal complaint, officials say law enforcement responded to Mevis’s apartment on August 8, 2023, for a 911 call from the residence.

When they arrived on the scene, authorities say they found Mevis on the floor with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Throughout an investigation into the shooting, law enforcement found numerous drug paraphernalia as well as multiple containers of THC and methamphetamine inside the apartment.

Officials then investigated Mevis’s potential drug trafficking and found multiple conversations, videos, and photos, on cell phones that indicated Mevis was involved in the delivery of controlled substances.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation also showed that large amounts of drugs were shipped to Antigo and were then distributed by Mevis and others. Authorities report that Mevis continued to receive methamphetamine in the mail even after his release from the hospital following the shooting.

Mevis is expected to make an initial appearance in court on January 8, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.