APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new $25 million facility is coming to Appleton. The facility will help the environment by converting greenhouse gases, produced at the Outagamie County Landfill, into renewable energy.

“Well this is exciting because this has been a long time coming,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste is partnering with Mas Energy to build a renewable natural gas facility.

Nelson says the facility is essential for cleaning gas, “The Methane that comes off the landfill, the gas itself has a lot of particulates and impurities and so that in and of itself, you can’t use it as natural gas it has to be cleaned and so that’s why we have this 25 million dollar facility.”

With the usage of the facility, Nelson expects the environment, homeowners, and businesses to benefit from the converted gas.

“Now what we’re doing is taking the methane straight out of the landfill, we’re cleaning it, and putting it on the grid. We will be able to power thousands of homes in the fox valley and earn royalties over the high hundreds of thousands of dollars, maybe even a million dollars,” stated Nelson.

The facility is expected to be complete by Spring 2024.