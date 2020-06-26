25-year-old Green Bay woman dies in I-41 rollover crash, passenger treated for injuries

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old woman has died after a rollover crash in Ashwaubenon, Friday.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at I-41 SB and Highway 172 in the Village of Ashwaubenon

Deputies say the driver of a white SUV lost control and the SUV rolled over several times. Both occupants, who authorities say were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 25-year-old Green Bay woman, was transported to an area hospital where she was determined to be deceased.

The passenger, a 28-year-old Green Bay area woman, was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an ongoing investigation of the crash.

