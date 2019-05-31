25-year-old man dies in Waushara County rollover crash
SAXEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) -- A vehicle crash in Waushara County has taken the life of a Pine River man.
According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, May 31st at 7:13 a.m. deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover on County Road E about a quarter mile North of County Road TT in the Town of Saxeville.
25-year-old Michael Hartman was alone in the car when it crashed.
Hartman was pronounced dead on the scene
