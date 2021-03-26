25-year-old Shawano man arrested on charge of repeated sexual assault of a child

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s have arrested a 25-year-old man from Shawano in connection to a sexual assault of a child investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s, on Wednesday, February 10 around 11:51 a.m., they were notified of a sexual assault of a child incident that happened in the Town of Oconto Falls. On Wednesday, March 23, Travis Welch of Shawano was arrested.

He was booked in the Oconto County Jail on charges of Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child. The incident is still under investigation at this time.