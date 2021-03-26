NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

25-year-old Shawano man arrested on charge of repeated sexual assault of a child

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s have arrested a 25-year-old man from Shawano in connection to a sexual assault of a child investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s, on Wednesday, February 10 around 11:51 a.m., they were notified of a sexual assault of a child incident that happened in the Town of Oconto Falls. On Wednesday, March 23, Travis Welch of Shawano was arrested.

He was booked in the Oconto County Jail on charges of Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child. The incident is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys volleyball rallies past Fond du Lac

Notre Dame opens with comeback win over Menasha

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads