WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

26-year-old pregnant Appleton woman dies after head-on crash in Waupaca Co.

Local News

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A pregnant Appleton woman and her unborn child both died after a crash on Thursday in Waupaca County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Dec. 23 around 9:30 a.m., a crash on US 10 westbound near Reek Road in Waupaca County resulted in two people dying. A Chevy Malibu was driving eastbound on US 10 in the westbound lanes when he hit a Mini-Cooper head-on.

After colliding head-on the cars then hit the front driver side of a semi-truck. Multiple people were reportedly transported from the scene.

Authorities say that the driver of the Malibu was pregnant, and both herself and her unborn child were fatally injured. She was a 26-year-old woman from Appleton.

The driver and passengers of the Mini-Cooper had non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. The driver was a 19-year-old woman from South Milwaukee and the two passengers were a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old male who were also from South Milwaukee.

The driver of the semi-truck received was a 43-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York and he received no injuries from the crash.

The names of everyone involved were not released at this time. The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash.

