27 students graduate from Medical College of Wisconsin - Green Bay

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) -- There are 27 new graduates of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Green Bay.

They enroll more than 1,200 students and is a major national research center.

Graduate Alyssa Nycz, Doctor of Medicine commented on the journey and challenges of getting her degree,

"Even though we weren't the first class, still being a new campus, we had a lot of hurdles just with some basic organizational stuff. I can go up to a doctor in the community and say hey can I work with you and most of them are very receptive to that and I wouldn't have had that experience anywhere else."

Students have also helped open the doors to a free mental health clinic in Green Bay.

