Local News

27 students graduate from Medical College of Wisconsin - Green Bay

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 03:39 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:33 PM CDT

27 students graduate from Medical College of Wisconsin - Green Bay

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) -- There are 27 new graduates of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Green Bay.

They enroll more than 1,200 students and is a major national research center. 

Graduate Alyssa Nycz, Doctor of Medicine commented on the journey and challenges of getting her degree, 

"Even though we weren't the first class, still being a new campus, we had a lot of hurdles just with some basic organizational stuff. I can go up to a doctor in the community and say hey can I work with you and most of them are very receptive to that and I wouldn't have had that experience anywhere else."

Students have also helped open the doors to a free mental health clinic in Green Bay. 

We'll have more on that clinic on Local Five News at 10. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected