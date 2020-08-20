27-year-old found dead after apparent motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Oostburg resident is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash in the Village of Kohler.

Kohler Police say they were notified of an abandoned motorcycle on CTH A at CTH PP in the Village of Kohler at around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Through the investigation, Kohler Police say they determined the motorcycle had been in an accident. When authorities located it, it was laying on its side with the engine still running.

No witnesses saw the accident take place, according to police.

The driver was found lying in a ditch below the Sheboygan River bridge. Kohler Police say the 27-year-old from Oostburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is not being identified at this time. No other information is available.

