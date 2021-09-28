28.5% of Mishicot High School students out sick, school moving to virtual learning

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – The School District of Mishicot announced the decision to transition the high school to virtual instruction.

According to officials, only the high school is affected by the transition. On Friday, Sept. 24, the district says the high school had 28.5% of the student body out ill. A new high of 16 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Both OHS and the middle school will continue with in-person learning.

The plan is to return to face-to-face instruction starting on Oct. 4. There are factors that will play into the district’s decision on whether or not to return to in-person. Some of those factors include:

Number of new positive COVID-19 cases

Number of close contacts

In addition to the high school moving to virtual learning, all extracurricular events during this time are canceled.

The high school’s schedule is:

Monday – No school

Tuesday – Virtual learning begins

Monday (Oct. 4) – Tentative date to return to school

The district says they will not reach out to close contacts as they told parents to treat their child as a close contact due to the large increase in cases.

Mishicot is the second school district to make changes following an increase in students getting sick, as Crandon closed schools for the rest of the week.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.