FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department say they have arrested a 28-year-old man for ten counts of child pornography.

According to a release, police say they received two CyberTips from the National Center for Missing Children on September 11 that said there was an alleged possession and/or distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, also known as child pornography, in the Fond du Lac area.

After investigating the CyberTips, officers said they were able to identify a 28-year-old Fond du Lac man as a suspect and on September 20, police interviewed said suspect and seized one of the suspect’s electronic devices.

Authorities then executed a search warrant on the device and reportedly found a number of videos and pictures depicting child pornography.

As a result of the search warrant, officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department say, that on September 21, they went to a home on the 0 – 100 block of South Seymour Street and arrested Allen R. Moreau without incident.

Moreau was then taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he is being held on ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Police say charges have since been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.