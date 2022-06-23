EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old man from Ettrick, Wisconsin has been reported missing since June 14.

According to a release, Derek Stawarz was last seen around 8 a.m. in Lassek Court in Eau Claire. He was wearing jeans, an orange or red t-shirt, and was carrying a sweatshirt. Stawarz wears prescribed sunglasses and has a tattoo between his shoulder blades.

Derek Stawarz

Deputies say that the vehicle Stawarz was driving was abandoned and recovered in Eau Claire County along with his cell phone, wallet, and keys.

Stawarz is 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds, he has blue eyes and brown hair.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office filed the missing person’s report, if you have any information, you are asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

Local 5 will provide updates when more information becomes available.