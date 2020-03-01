GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

29 Lucky leapers compete in Green Bay Packers event 'Lambeau Leap'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday the Green Bay Packers celebrated Leap Day by welcoming 29 lucky fans to attempt the the Lambeau Leap at Lambeau Field.

Bose Corporation and Packers quarterback and Bose ambassador, Aaron Rodgers, launched this event last week when they selected 29 lucky contestants through a social media contest.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., contestants rallied on the sidelines of Lambeau Field and competed in the ‘Lambeau Leap’ for the chance to receive a prize package from Bose.

However, two lucky leapers walked away with more than a prize package, but a ring and fiance to match!

