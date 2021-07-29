FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

29-year-old Fond du Lac man dies after crash near Ripon, driver identified

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac man is dead after a crash on County Trunk Highway N near Ripon.

According to a release, the Wisconsin State Patrol heard about the crash around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29.

After a preliminary investigation, officers say a tree and powerline had fallen into the road near Schattsneider Drive and a Toyota Scion later hit the fallen tree.

The lone person in the car, 29-year-old Quinn Boehning died.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

