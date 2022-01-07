29-year-old Green Bay man charged for allegedly mutilating a corpse

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Green Bay resident is facing a serious charge, and documents on his case are already sealed.

Court records show Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia was in Brown County Court Friday and is being charged for mutilating a corpse.

A prosecutor who was in court says Rodriguez-Garcia is allegedly involved in very serious criminal conduct.

At this time, Rodriguez-Garcia’s bond is set for $10,000 cash.

According to officials, all court documents are sealed and a criminal complaint will not be prepared until late January. Authorities have not confirmed what incident these charges are referencing or are related to.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released regarding Rodriguez-Garcia.