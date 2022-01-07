GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

29-year-old Green Bay man charged for allegedly mutilating a corpse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Green Bay resident is facing a serious charge, and documents on his case are already sealed.

Court records show Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia was in Brown County Court Friday and is being charged for mutilating a corpse.

A prosecutor who was in court says Rodriguez-Garcia is allegedly involved in very serious criminal conduct.

At this time, Rodriguez-Garcia’s bond is set for $10,000 cash.

According to officials, all court documents are sealed and a criminal complaint will not be prepared until late January. Authorities have not confirmed what incident these charges are referencing or are related to.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released regarding Rodriguez-Garcia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom wrestling upsets No. 3 Winneconne

High School Hoops 1/6: FVL remains undefeated, Denmark handles Wrightstown

Neenah boys basketball stays hot and takes down Kimberly in a thriller

Inside Skinny: Couple goes through 3 rental cars to make their first trip to Lambeau Field

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong