29-year-old Michigan man dead following one-vehicle crash

DAGGETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Menominee County on Saturday.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were dispatched to the crash around 11:15 p.m. on HWY US-41 north of Belgiumtown Road in Daggett Township.

Upon arrivial, officials determined a passenger car was traveling northbound on US 41 when it lost control, crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and collided with multiple trees.

The sole occupant, Luis Angel Maldonado Rosario of Daggett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation shows speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

