WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.

A State Patrol trooper pulled the car over on the off-ramp from I-41 southbound to STH 76. The trooper observed signs of impairment and conducted a Field Sobriety Test. The driver, 29-year-old Victor Erazo Santos, was arrested for operating while intoxicated with an occupant under 16 years old.

He’s also being charged with a Child Safety Restraint violation and operating without a license.